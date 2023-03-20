Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – A Photo has emerged of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga heading to Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to join his followers who are already protesting over the high cost of living in the country.

Raila was seen surrounded by an army of his bodyguards sneaking into the city, which on Monday morning was a war zone between Azimio supporters and police.

Raila is protesting to pressure President William Ruto’s government to reduce the high cost of living.

Here is a photo of Raila Odinga joining his supporters at Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to protest over the high cost of living and high taxation by Ruto’s regime.

