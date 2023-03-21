Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – The family of the late Brenda Kawira wants detectives to conduct fresh investigations into her death.

Brenda died on February 21, 2023, in Nairobi’s Kasarani estate at around 11:30 pm after an argument with her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend claims that she stormed out of the bedroom situated on the fourth floor of their rental apartment, went to the balcony, and jumped to her death.

The only witness in the suicide claim was her boyfriend and who confessed that they had an argument on their way to the bedroom.

Kawira’s family expressed a strong need to relook into the chronology of events leading to her death.

Some of her relatives said they have reservations about how police were quick to declare the death a suicide.

In fact, a detective attached to Kasarani police station told a local daily to help Kawira’s family get justice.

“Please help this family get a serious investigation into this death…I work here and there is a good reason I’m making that suggestion,” he said.

The identity of Kawira’s boyfriend has since been unmasked.

His name is DJ Dela, an upcoming local deejay.

It is alleged that he was depending on her financially since she had a good-paying job.

There is a video of DJ Dela and the late Kawira having fun moments at Oktoberfest last year (see it below).

According to Twitter user Beth Kasinga, DJ Dela and Kawira had an argument on the balcony and not in the bedroom as he alleges.

He might have pushed her to death.

Below are photos of the deejay.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.