Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – A 24-year-old lady was found murdered and her body dumped near a lodging.

She reportedly went missing last Friday after work.

She had informed her friends that she was going for drinks before she went missing.

Check out her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.