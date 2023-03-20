Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 20, 2023 – An unidentified lady has set tongues wagging after she was pictured at Loft Lounge along Thika Road flaunting her big boobs.

She comfortably posed for photos while parading her big boobs to anyone interested.

Her nipples were almost visible.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.