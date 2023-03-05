Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Netizens have reacted to viral wedding photos of a bride and a groom, who appeared gloomy during their wedding.

While a wedding ceremony is supposed to be full of joy, the couple looked bored.

It is like they were forced to get married.

Will this marriage last?

See photos.

