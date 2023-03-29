Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – A pastor suspected to have killed his wife and 5-year-old son has surrendered to the police.

The suspect, Boniface Mutuma, is suspected to have stabbed the two in the neck before fleeing.

The incident happened in Imenti South, Meru County on Saturday morning.

The child was found with the knife still on the neck, with neighbours saying the man has had a long feud with his wife since January this year.

Below is a photo of the murder suspect after surrendering to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.