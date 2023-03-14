Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A middle-aged lady was murdered in cold blood by her boyfriend after she dumped him.

According to reports, the young man sponsored her education, hoping to marry her.

The cunning lady reportedly dumped him for another man after finishing school.

The aggrieved man is said to have stabbed her 19 times before fleeing.

He was later arrested and is in police custody.

See photos of the killer man and the deceased lady.

