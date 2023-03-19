Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 March 2023 – Homicide detectives probing the murder of 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi recovered a blood-stained pillow from DJ Fatxo’s apartment when they went to do investigations.

The detectives from DCI headquarters used luminol to locate potential blood evidence on the pillow that would be undetectable through visual examination.

Luminol is a water-based solution capable of detecting blood that has been diluted up to 10,000 times.

Once it comes in contact with blood, it reacts by causing the blood to fluoresce a pale blue color.

Blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora who blew the cover on Jeff Mwathi’s death shared a photo of the blood-stained pillow and confirmed that Jeff Mwathi was murdered.

See photo.

On Friday, homicide detectives handling the case said Jeff was murdered and did not jump to his death as earlier reported.

The detectives pointed out that there was a possibility of a fight before Mwathi was dragged outside and thrown off from the rooftop or from the stairs of the 12-storey building apartment.

The investigators, in ruling out suicide, believe that Mwathi was murdered before he was thrown off the apartment to cover up and make it look like suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.