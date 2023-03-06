Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Pete Davidson’s car crashed after he drove into a house in Beverly Hills with his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

The comedian was behind the wheel of a Mercedes “driving at a high rate of speed” around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, March 4, when he jumped a curb in the Flats neighborhood.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum ran down a fire hydrant and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house, according to TMZ.

The siding on one corner of the house was broken and pushed inward, according to photos from the scene.

Beverly Hills police confirmed to The Post that the car crash occurred and damaged city property — the fire hydrant — and that reports including Davidson’s involvement were accurate.

However, a police spokesperson refused to provide further details as the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Sources told TMZ that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor.

No one was injured in the wreck.