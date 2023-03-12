Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Big Brother star, Uriel Oputa, has said that people are dying prematurely and falling sick due to bad lifestyle habits.

According to the entrepreneur, unhealthy habits such as inadequate sleep, lack of exercise, not drinking enough water, consumption of starchy and fatty food, among others are contributing to strokes, heart-related issues, and other diseases.

“I honestly get sick when I see people post soups with plenty of oil and fatty meat. ( Evidence of good living they say) I see high cholesterol, stroke, heart issues,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday, March 12.

“This our generation na only starchy food we know. I know a lot of people have gotten signs from their body. Pls make that change. Eat right, exercise, visit your doctor.” she added.