Monday, March 13, 2023 – Paul Okoye’s daughter, Onyinye Okoye, has gone on Instagram to celebrate Priscila Ojo, the daughter of her father’s woman, Iyabo Ojo.

Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye made their relationship public last year.

Since then, the couple and their kids have been happily showing off their bond as a blended family.

To mark Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s 22nd birthday, Onyinye shared photos of Priscilla and wrote:

“My Lil Sis. My Fashionable Baby Girl. Happy Birthday Beautiful! May God Continue to keep you and Bless You. Love You!

“Miss you,” Priscilla replied.

Iyabo Ojo also commented, writing: “Love you both.”