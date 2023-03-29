Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Paul Okoye has reacted to a statement made by singer Tekno.

Tekno wrote on Instagram:

“I’ve been single for a while now. I envy Paul Okoye.”

Singer Paul Okoye, who is dating a younger woman named Ivy after his marriage to Anita ended, responded to Tekno, asking him to be more specific about the Paul Okoye he was referring to:

“Abeg, make you dey specify. which Paul Okoye.”

There are two popular Paul Okoyes in the entertainment industry – the singer and the talent manager.

Talent manager, Paul Okoye is dating Iyabo Ojo.

He is also the founder and CEO, Upfront and Personal.