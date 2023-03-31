Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 31 March 2023 – A married church woman from Nyandarua has been accused of cheating on her husband with church members.

Catherine Ndegwa, who is married to a pastor, reportedly sends nudes to other married men in the church and meets them secretly for sexual escapades.

A leaked WhatsApp conversation shows the randy woman sending a nude photo to an unidentified man and flirting with him.

This is how her randy behaviours were exposed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.