Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 03 March 2023 – Youthful city preacher Pastor T Mwangi, is living a flamboyant lifestyle, thanks to his thriving church business.

He has been globetrotting to preach the word of God and at the same time enjoying the finer things in life.

Before he became a preacher and set up a church, he was a gospel rapper.

He ditched music and became a full-time pastor.

Pastor T is living large and to prove this, he took to his social media pages and flaunted his new Prado TX.

He also lives in one of the lavish estates along Kiambu Road.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.