Thursday, 09 March 2023 – Pastor Kanyari’s ex-wife Betty Bayo is reportedly pregnant with her third child.

The popular gospel singer was photographed posing for a photo with her husband and her protruding baby bump was visible.

Hawk-eyed fans also noticed that she had added some weight.

Betty has two children from her previous marriage with pastor Kanyari, a daughter and a son.

Betty Bayo showed off her fiance to the world in 2021 and later got married to him in a colourful traditional ceremony in December of that year.



