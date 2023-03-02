Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – A traffic police officer lost his life on Monday evening after a motorist ran over him while in the line of duty.

The deceased cop, identified as Julius Marwa, was controlling traffic at Buxton Junction when the 4:30 pm incident occurred.

Marwa had stopped a silver Toyota Ractis, registration number KDD 986D, for a routine traffic check.

However, the driver, identified as Osman Jama Abdi, refused to turn off the engine as requested by the officer.

Abdi pushed off the officer as he attempted to gain entry into his car.

The traffic police officer was then run over by the rear right wheel and succumbed to the injuries later.

It is now emerging that the police officer was notorious for harassing motorists in Mombasa CBD.

Past videos that have surfaced on social media show him forcefully gaining entry into motorists’ cars and harassing the drivers, which is against the law.

Watch the videos.

These are scenes of the late officer who was involved in such a fatal trails results to death. Why is the officer trying to forcefully get into vehicles. I thought there are other means of pursuing drivers that refuse any stop. Stop forcefully gaining entry into vehicles. pic.twitter.com/PLfeVsVrLE — Husny 001 (@MohamedHusny20) March 1, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.