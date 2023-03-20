Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to sponsor a party worth Ksh500,000 for students of Kianyaga High School in Kirinyaga County.

Speaking during a visit to his former school on Saturday, Gachagua committed a further Ksh200,000 for teachers and an additional Ksh100,000 for subordinate staff.

In addition, Gachagua promised to construct an ultra-modern multi-purpose hall after an earlier appeal by the school’s management decrying congestion in the institution that hosts over 1,000 students.

Further, the DP announced plans to construct an Olympic-size swimming pool in the school.

However, the second-in-command clarified that the project would be executed through funds committed through the association of alumni who studied in the school.

In his speech, Gachagua noted that the swimming pool would help to offer a refreshment opportunity for the students citing the usually high temperatures in the school’s vicinity.

“This place used to be referred to as Kalahari. It was very dry and hot and I can see nothing much has changed,” he stated.

“So, we discussed with the boys and we had a good discussion with old boys about what we could do that would have made our lives better.”

Also, in the basket of goodies delivered by Gachagua was a commitment to deliver a 62-seater Scania bus to help boost the mobility of students in activities pertaining to their life in school.

He further offered six bulls for a luncheon bringing together the students, parents, and members of the public residing within the vicinity of the school.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.