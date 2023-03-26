Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 26, 2023 – Panic has gripped the Kenya Kwanza government ahead of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s planned demonstrations next week.

So scared is President William Ruto that he has started making panic decisions. This is after he withdrew the security detail of Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili out of fear.

Speaking yesterday, Owili expressed his utter surprise at the sudden withdrawal of his security detail that comes in the wake of his recent involvement in the mass demonstrations.

Owili confirmed that his security had been withdrawn. He has since made arrangements for private security.

“I know that we are being victimized for standing up to fight to lower the cost of living,” he said

Owili, nevertheless, maintained he won’t be cowed by the move to withdraw his security.

“We will stand with Azimio leader Raila Odinga on all fronts,” he asserted.

Owili has actively been involved in the demos, while his boss Prof Anyang Nyong’o has never been seen on the streets.

Instead, Nyong’o issued a statement to condemn acts of hooliganism witnessed during the opposition demonstrations.

Apart from Owili, Kisumu County Assembly speaker Elisha Oraro and Kisumu Central Member of Parliament (MP) Joshua Oron have been leading the demonstrations.

Owili joins some of the Opposition MPs whose security detail have since been withdrawn because of Raila’s weekly demos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.