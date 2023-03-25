Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday March 25, 2023 – Singers Peter and Paul Okoye of the PSquare fame have acquired new property abroad.

The singers shared the good news on their IG pages. Paul shared photos of him in his new apartment located in Atlanta, Georgia, with the caption “Brand new Another 1 #ATL”.

His brother, Peter while congratulating him disclosed he is also in London to acquire his 4th property.

Congrats to them!