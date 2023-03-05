Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has urged his supporters to be ready for mass action planned for next week.

Speaking in Kisumu county on Saturday during the burial ceremony of Luo elder Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi, Raila said the 14-day ultimatum that he gave President William Ruto to lower the cost of living will lapse on Wednesday, March 8, and if he will not have lowered the prices of basic commodities, he will lead Kenyans in the storming state house.

However, Raila Odinga told his supporters to wait until he announces the day they will storm Nairobi’s state house and force Ruto and his family out.

Raila Odinga also said he won the August 9th, 2022 presidential election, only to be rigged by former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

The former premier said he has a dossier showing how Chebukati rigged the election using servers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.