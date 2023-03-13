Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, March 13, 2023 – The 95th Annual Academy awards were presented on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Dolby theater and it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Going into the awards show, Everything Everywhere All at Once led with the most nominations, 11 total, including for Best Picture. The other nine films in that top category are: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.
Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven awards at the event. The movie was named best picture at the award show and it also won three acting awards, best leading actress for Michelle Yeoh, best-supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.
The film also won the best original screenplay Oscar and the best director trophy for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert aka Daniels as well as best film editing for Paul Rogers.
Brendan Fraser was named best actor in a leading role for The Whale.
German film All Quiet on the Western Front also scooped up four awards, including Oscars for best original score, production design, cinematography, and international feature. Avatar: The Way of Water won best visual effects, while Top Gun: Maverick won the sound Oscar.
Navalny won best documentary feature, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won for its costume design. Sarah Polley won the award for best adapted screenplay for Women Talking, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named best-animated film.
Performers included Lady Gaga, who sang “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Rihanna, who took the stage for a rendition of her first Oscar-nominated tune, “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux sang “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Sofia Carson hit the stage to perform Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman. Lenny Kravitz also performed during the “In Memoriam” segment.
See full list of 2023 Oscars winners
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
WINNER: Navalny
Best Film Editing
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Monika Willi, TÁR
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
WINNER: Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, and Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn, Elvis
Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans
Best Sound
Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte, All Quiet on the Western Front
Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges, Avatar: The Way of Water
Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson, The Batman
David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller, Elvis
WINNER: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar, All Quiet on the Western Front
WINNER: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
WINNER: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR
Best Music (Original Song)
“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, music and lyrics by Dianne Warren
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, music and lyrics by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson
WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose
“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski, lyrics by Ryan Lott
Best Music (Original Score)
WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design
Mary Zophres, Babylon
WINNER: Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová, All Quiet on the Western Front
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine, The Batman
Camille Friend and Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti, Elvis
WINNER: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale
Best Live Action Short Film
WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Short Film
WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
