Monday, March 13, 2023 – The 95th Annual Academy awards were presented on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Dolby theater and it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Going into the awards show, Everything Everywhere All at Once led with the most nominations, 11 total, including for Best Picture. The other nine films in that top category are: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven awards at the event. The movie was named best picture at the award show and it also won three acting awards, best leading actress for Michelle Yeoh, best-supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film also won the best original screenplay Oscar and the best director trophy for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert aka Daniels as well as best film editing for Paul Rogers.

Brendan Fraser was named best actor in a leading role for The Whale.

German film All Quiet on the Western Front also scooped up four awards, including Oscars for best original score, production design, cinematography, and international feature. Avatar: The Way of Water won best visual effects, while Top Gun: Maverick won the sound Oscar.

Navalny won best documentary feature, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won for its costume design. Sarah Polley won the award for best adapted screenplay for Women Talking, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named best-animated film.

Performers included Lady Gaga, who sang “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Rihanna, who took the stage for a rendition of her first Oscar-nominated tune, “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux sang “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Sofia Carson hit the stage to perform Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman. Lenny Kravitz also performed during the “In Memoriam” segment.

See full list of 2023 Oscars winners

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

WINNER: Navalny

Best Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Monika Willi, TÁR

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

WINNER: Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, and Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn, Elvis

Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans

Best Sound

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte, All Quiet on the Western Front

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges, Avatar: The Way of Water

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson, The Batman

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller, Elvis

WINNER: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar, All Quiet on the Western Front

WINNER: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

WINNER: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR

Best Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, music and lyrics by Dianne Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, music and lyrics by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski, lyrics by Ryan Lott

Best Music (Original Score)

WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres, Babylon

WINNER: Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová, All Quiet on the Western Front

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine, The Batman

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti, Elvis

WINNER: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate