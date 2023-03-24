Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 23, 2023 – Screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Mathew Ekeinde, on his birthday.

The actress who noted that it’s their 27th anniversary, wrote;

“Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy… And… Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2 ! Last kiddo now 21… no more PG .… Ready Love?

U Endlessly. #Peaceful #Happy #27”