Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has advised his counterpart, Victor Osimhen, to join the Red Devils amid reports of interest from Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has been attracting interest from top clubs in Europe, including United, Chelsea, PSG, Liverpool, and Real Madrid following his s impressive performance this season.

The Serie A top goal scorer has notched 19 goals and three assists in 21 league appearances for the Parthenopeans in the 2022/23 season.

United manager, Erik ten Hag has placed the Nigerian top of his transfer target for next summer.

In a video chat with Sky Sports, Al Hilal striker Ighalo believes Osimhen’s style of football is a perfect match for United and urged him to sign for the Red Devils, noting that he would form a perfect partnership with Marcus Rashford.

“I think it’s a good fit. Having Osimhen and Rashford will cause any defender panic,” Ighalo told Sky Sports.

“If Osimhen asks me for my advice and what he should do, I’d advise him to go join Manchester United because it’s the biggest club.

“I think he would fit into Manchester United so well.”