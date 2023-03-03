Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has revealed the reason why Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, lost the last year’s presidential election despite enjoying massive support from infamous deep state and state functionaries.

Speaking on Thursday, Dr. Oburu, who is Raila’s elder brother, said Raila lost because he relied on the deep state without knowing that Ruto had infiltrated the security system, especially the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“We previously thought that ‘The System’ was all about the President but we later discovered that Ruto had taken hold of other portions of “The System” including security,” Oburu claimed.

He argued that President Ruto used to sit in the National Security Council (NSC) and he knew everything that Azimio was doing.

“We chased Ruto out of the government but little did we know that he was well-rooted and got hold of several stakes within Uhuru’s government. Ruto used to attend all security planning meetings and he understood how things worked,” Oburu said.

The veteran lawmaker also said failure to remove former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati was catastrophic to Raila’s campaign, which heavily relied on the Cherera four commissioners.

“Our plan was that, by law, Chebukati was not supposed to make decisions on his own. That is why we were comfortable when the four commissioners joined him.

“I personally suspected that Chebukati would fall out with the four commissioners. Unfortunately, we did not give it a lot of attention,” Oburu explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.