Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Nyeri county residents have supported yesterday’s mass protest by Azimio One Kenya Alliance, saying they are tired of President William Ruto’s regime.

In an interview with KTN news on Tuesday, the residents thanked Raila Odinga, who was the organizer of the mass protest, saying he did a good job of putting the government to task over the high cost of living and high taxation.

The residents further said they supported Kenya Kwanza Alliance during campaigns but it has turned out that President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, were lying to them.

“For me what Raila is doing is a good thing, demonstrations should even be on every Monday and Tuesday. President Ruto keeps on lying to us every Sunday that the cost of living will come down and nothing happens,” said one resident

“Gachagua goes on the media and TV to lie to Kenyans that they have reduced the cost of maize flour to Sh170 which is not true, the current price of maize flour in Supermarkets is Sh200…” another resident said.

They also vowed to demonstrate on Monday in Nyeri Town to force the government to reduce the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST