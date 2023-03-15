Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali has sensationally claimed that his life is in danger.

This is after unknown assailants sprayed his office with bullets for the fifth time.

Venting on Twitter, the journalist-turned-politician, alleged that his office had been attacked for the fifth time.

The legislator, while saying that the assailants were baying for his blood, however seemingly vowed to not be cowed.

He posted a series of photos showing what appeared to be a bullet hole in one of the windows of the office.

Police officers could be seen in other photos presumably examining the crime scene.

“Yet again, for the fifth time, there has been an attack on my office.”

“A clear indication that the person/ people behind this attempt on my life are relentless to take me down.”

“What they forget is, no human being can take the life of another except by the will of God,” wrote the MP.

