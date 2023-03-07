Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Controller of Budget, Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o, has revealed a major and shameful scandal where former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani forced her to sign a supplementary budget of Sh 11 billion, 5 days to the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

In documents tabled before the Parliamentary Public Petitions Committee on Tuesday, Nyakang’o shared what she said were text conversations between her and Yatani persuading her to expedite the transaction.

In the conversation that the documents show took place on August 4, 2022, between 3.33 pm and 3.39 pm, Nyakang’o told Yatani that the request would need time to be executed.

“The timing requires up to tomorrow as I’m still out of the office.”

In response to this, the official said, “You need to devise how to deal with it. I am sorry but try.”

In a previous conversation on April 1, 2022, the Treasury official said Sh1 billion of the cash would go to the Office of the President for security-related projects.

Here is a document showing WhatsApp messages of Yatani forcing Nyakango to sign the budget of Sh 11 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.