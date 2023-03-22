Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – A rogue cop who fired a live bullet that killed a third-year Maseno University student has been exposed on social media.

Her identity was unveiled and her photo widely shared on social media as Netizens urged IPOA to take action against her.

William Mayange, an Education student was pronounced dead moments after he was rushed to Coptic Hospital with a bullet wound on his neck.

The bullet was reportedly fired by the cop.

The incident happened shortly after 5 pm on Monday, March 20, as students from the university continued to engage the police in running battles.

The deceased was part of a group of students who joined the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition mass action.

The learners, alongside other protestors, had barricaded the Kisumu-Busia road.

Below is a photo of the rogue cop, identified as Georgina Osoro.

