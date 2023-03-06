Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Actor Dave Ogbeni has said a number of actresses are in the industry for sex work, not for the craft.

He said that actresses need to be differentiated from the “Nollywood prostitutes”.

He added that he is tired of his politician friends mentioning the names of his female colleagues.

See below.