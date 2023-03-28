Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – The High Court has declined to stop Azimio la Umoja’s demonstrations.

This is after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, on behalf of President William Ruto’s government, sought court orders to have organizers of Azimio’s weekly demos, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arrested

However, while issuing the ruling, Justice Hedwig Ong’undi stated that the court did not have the authority to force police to ensure peaceful processions and assemblies.

“It would therefore not be proper for these courts to appear to be setting out new regulations and policies which is not within its docket,” Justice Ong’undi stated.

High Court further declined to issue orders to Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to arrest the demonstrators, noting that it did not have the authority to direct the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on who to arrest.

“It would therefore not be proper for these courts to appear to be setting out new regulations and policies which is not within its docket,” added the judge.

On the matter of the illegality of the declaration of public holidays by the Azimio leader Raila Odinga, the court stated that the Interior CS and the Inspector General of the police would direct on the way forward.

The lawyer representing former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stated that the weekly demonstrations caused disruptions and affected businesses across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.