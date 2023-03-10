Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Central Intelligence Agency Director, William Burns on Thursday March 9, emphasized the extent to which Russia’s war in Ukraine could affect China’s thinking when it comes to Taiwan.

Burns while speaking to US lawmakers, said that “nobody has watched more intently” what’s happened in Ukraine than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I do think that nobody has watched more intently Vladimir Putin’s experience in Ukraine than Xi Jinping has, and I think he’s been sobered to some extent at least it’s our analysis by the extent to which the West was able to maintain solidarity and absorb some short-term economic costs in the interest of imposing even greater long term economic costs on Russia,” Burns said at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.

“That’s something that President Xi has to weigh as he comes out of zero-Covid, tries to restore Chinese economic growth, tries to engage with, you know, the rest of the global economy,” Burns added.

US Congress members who support funding to Ukraine have echoed Burns’ comments about China, arguing yo their colleagues who are more critical of funding Ukraine that countering China is one of the key reasons to continue helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.