Monday, March 13, 2023 – Popular fashion designer, Hafsat Sani, has shared her thoughts on the reality of polygamy, saying that a good marriage is not a guarantee that a man won’t wake up one day and decide to take another wife.

The mother of five stated this on Sunday night, March 12, after a woman narrated how her husband took a second wife out of the blue.

“Whenever I see these kind of stories it just breaks my heart…the fact that none of us (wives) has guaranty when it comes to men, makes me wonder if marriage is even worth it Walahi,” she wrote.

“No matter how good your marriage is, your husband can just wake up one day and decide to destroy what you have built for years without are or guilt. Men just don’t care, it doesn’t matter how much of yourself you decide to give them, they will reward you with betrayal.”