Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has reacted with a clear message for her husband, Kyle Walker, after the Man City star allegedly flashed and kissed another woman at a bar.

The £150,000-a-week England footballer was caught apparently pulling down his trousers at the bar in Wilmslow, Cheshire, during 90 minutes of alleged lewd behaviour on Sunday.

Ms. Kilner has now shared a post with her thousands of followers which read: ‘I think it’s important to remember that no matter how good you are to people, it won’t make them good to you.

The model, 30, shares three children with Walker, who she first met when they were both in their teams.

Cheshire Police today confirmed it is investigating Walker for alleged indecent exposure – but MailOnline understands that Manchester City believe Walker has not broken any club rules and deem it a private matter. Kyle is training as usual before the Premier League champions travel to face Crystal Palace in London on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: ‘On Wednesday, March 8, Cheshire police were made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

‘Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.’

Mr. Walker is married to Annie Kilner, 30, and the couple have three children together.

The Sun reports that the woman he appears to touch on the breasts and kiss is not his wife because the woman in the CCTV is blonde and Ms. Kilner has brown hair.

The footage, which emerged today, International Women’s Day, has sparked anger from Women’s Aid.

Teresa Parker, from the women’s rights group, said: ‘Whether done to shock, for a so-called laugh, or to intimidate, for those affected by indecent exposure there can be long-term effects, upset and trauma.

‘It can give the person exposing themselves a sense of power in the situation. And if there are no repercussions, it possibly gives them the confidence to see what they can get away with next time.’