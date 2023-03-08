Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has stated that trolls from social media have had a negative impact on her life and relationships.

Appearing on a UTV show, the actress who recently divorced her husband, said the negative comments her critics drop under her posts on social media have driven all the men in her life away.

Xandy also said that she doesn’t know most of those who insult her online, however, most of her prospective lovers immediately lose interest in her after they come across the brutal insults her critics rain on her on social media.