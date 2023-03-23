Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has ruled out any possibility of a handshake between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing journalists in Kisii yesterday, the former Citizen TV anchor said Ruto will not succumb to impunity and blackmail to get into any unconstitutional political agreement with Raila after his Monday demos that paralyzed the economy.

According to Mohamed, Ruto will not allow a handshake with Raila similar to the one the former Prime Minister had with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, because doing so will be to reward impunity.

He noted that if Raila wants to engage Ruto, he can do so through Parliament, and nothing short of that.

“There is the president and there is one side that is in the Opposition. There are channels through which the Opposition can engage the presidency and the executive through parliament and through committees of Parliament,” he said.

“Whatever is happening, the president will operate under the constitution and he expects that any Kenyan operates under the rule of law. Other than that, of course, it’s allowing impunity!”

There have been calls from various parties, among them members of the clergy, for Odinga and Ruto to hold talks and iron out issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST