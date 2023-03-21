Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – A young Kenyan lady was rescued by police on Monday night after she was reportedly held hostage for hours by 3 Nigerian men at an apartment in Utawala.

A Nigerian man invited her to the apartment for a business deal and upon arrival, she found two other Nigerian men.

They ordered her to switch off her phone and delete her WhatsApp account.

They then locked her in the bedroom and held her hostage for hours.

Sensing the danger ahead, she sent a distressing message to James Kamau, a human rights activist, who shared the ordeal and reported the matter to the police.

Kamau engaged the lady via Facebook, enquiring about her location and other whereabouts.

Police raided the apartment after getting details of her location and arrested the culprits.

The foreigners reportedly wanted to solicit money from her friends and family members.

See photos of the night raid.

