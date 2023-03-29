Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Nick Cannon has revealed he doesn’t give any of his baby mamas a ‘monthly allowance’ or ‘set amount’ of money for the children they share.

The American actor and TV host who shares 12 children with six different women, gave insight into the financial situation with his multiple baby mommas in an interview with Page Six.

The father of 12 explained: ‘I don’t give myself that [guideline]. What they need, they get it. ‘There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.’

The clarification came after an interview he did with Hot 104.1 on The Home Team Morning Show.

He said in the interview: ‘What they need, they get it… That’s why they call me the provider.’ Nick said each of the women he treats with ‘respect and admiration.’

‘Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that’s the best gift any man could ask for,’ he explained.

Nick continued: ‘Regardless of what goes on in any scenario… I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.’

Nick has children with: Mariah Carey, LaNisha Cole, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, Alyssa Scott and Abby de la Rosa. His children are: Monroe and Moroccan, Onyx, Rise, Powerful, Golden, Legendary, Halo, Zen (he passed away), Beautiful, Zion and Zillion.

Cannon is the proud father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi on June 28, 2022.

Nick’s ninth child – daughter Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole – was born on September 14, 2022.

Less than two weeks after Onyx arrived, Nick welcomed his 10th child, a son called Rise Messiah Cannon on September 23, 2022, with Brittany Bell, who he already shares two children with: daughter Powerful Queen, two, and son Golden, five.

Nick recently welcomed baby number 12 with Alyssa Scott – daughter Halo Marie Cannon, born on December 14, 2022.

They had a son as well, but he died in 2021. Nick and Alyssa’s beloved son Zen died from a brain tumor on December 5, 2021.