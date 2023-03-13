Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – It is now emerging that embattled Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo doesn’t live at Redwood Apartments in Roysambu, where Jeff Mwathi died under mysterious circumstances.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, who was the first person to raise questions on Jeff’s death, the youthful Mugithi singer has rented the apartment specifically for sex escapades.

He lives in Tatu City.

It is reported that Fatxo and his cousin and driver went to his residence in Tatu City after Jeff died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.