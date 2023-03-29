Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Once a fallen hero, Kenyan legendary boxer Conjestina Achieng, better known as Conje, has found new hope and a second chance at life, thanks to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko took Conjestina to Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital in Miritini for rehabilitation after she was neglected by the Government and she has transformed.

Photos of Conjestina busy working out in the gym were shared by renowned media personality Carol Radull.

Radull has also been instrumental in helping Conjestina to get back on track.

Conjestina has been in the rehabilitation centre for the last 8 months.

She will be employed in a gym to train young boxers after completing her rehab.

See photos.

