Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Flamboyant city socialite Tspius Marara aka Simba Marara shared a cute photo on Instagram bonding with his beautiful baby mamas.

He was sandwiched between his 4 baby mamas as they posed for a photo.

Marara is the modern-day Akuku Danger.

He has 8 baby mamas in total.

Speaking in a past interview, Marara said he takes care of all his baby mamas.

“I have perfected the art of understanding each baby mama, by identifying their interests understanding their emotions and keeping them satisfied especially financially. I treat them all equally and loves them equally..’’ he said.

See the photos.

