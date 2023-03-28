Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has dismissed claims that it sponsored raids on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s NorthlandS City and Raila Odinga’s Spectre company yesterday.

In a statement, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei called out Azimio la Umoja Coalition for what he termed as sympathy-seeking efforts.

The outspoken Senator further accused Azimio leaders of sponsoring the attacks to paint a picture of anarchy in the nation.

“The attacks against Northlands and E. A. Spectre international Company Ltd were sponsored by Tinga and his sponsor, Uhuru, for public sympathy addiction with the hope that their barren protests can be jump-started,” he alleged.

Nyoro also weighed in on the matter in response to sentiments by Raila Odinga, who accused him and two other MPs of conspiring to counter Azimio la Umoja protests.

Nyoro dispelled allegations and affirmed that the ruling Coalition would not be dragged into an exchange of words with members of the opposition faction.

According to the MP, the government was steadfast in delivering services and its mandate to the electorate. He affirmed that the Kenya Kwanza administration would not fall into the temptation of persecuting opposition leaders for their political stances.

“Our government is built on the premises of humanity. We do not have to go harassing the other leaders just because we are in government. We also do not want to spend energy on the push and pull games.

“Those who want to soil our reputation will not succeed. We did not come from Murang’a to Nairobi as cowards but we must also consider what kind of contests we are fighting. We cannot sit down, three of us, to plan about how to counter small battles of throwing stones,” Nyoro stated during an interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST