Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop mass protests and instead have a sit down with the commission.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, NCIC Chairman Samuel Kobia, said the demonstrations were an equivalent of Kenyans taking the law into their own hands which was catastrophic.

“Taking the law into our own hands is a recipe for utter chaos. We call for an immediate stop to demonstrations and counter-demonstrations and the adoption of dialogue as a means of moving our country forward should be taken. Dialogue is an option and we advocate for it,” Kobia stated.

The NCIC boss, however, acknowledged that Kenya has deep issues that need to be addressed but demonstrations were not one of the ways to find solutions for the unresolved matters.

“We have deep issues that need to be addressed ranging from the cost of living, grinding poverty, structural inequalities, land ownership issues, and equity.

“We cannot solve these issues by shouting at each other and destroying property. We can solve them the way God says in Isaiah 1:18 come let us reason,” he added.

