Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has urged President William Ruto to reach out to opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who is planning mass action on March 20th.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, NCCK said the planned mass action by Raila will polarize the country and the Head of State has a duty to unify the country by having a dialogue with opposition leaders.

“Your Excellency (Ruto), as a symbol of national unity, we ask you to focus the nation’s attention on the oneness, equity and equality of all Kenyans,” NCCK stated.

“It is of essence that you take leadership in reaching out to the opposition to promote dialogue for the betterment of the nation as the challenges we are facing as the nation require national conversations and not adversarial politics.”

The religious leaders also urged Raila Odinga to adopt an issue-based and solution-oriented approach or risk being seen as a champion of anarchy and mass destruction.

