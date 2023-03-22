Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday March 21, 2023 – NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal has sparked concern after he posted a photograph of himself in a hospital bed.

It’s unclear why O’Neal is in the hospital but TMZ is reporting that O’Neal underwent hip surgery over the weekend to repair a ‘nagging injury,’ but that he’s now doing fine.

The 51-year-old posted the picture of himself on Twitter along with the caption: ‘I’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y’all.’

The Twitter handles belong to his TNT co-hosts, Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker. Parker responded online, writing: ‘Love ya big Fella.’

Former NBA stars Steve Smith and Roy Hibbert both shared their concern for O’Neal on Twitter.

‘U good big man?’ asked Hibbert.