Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Tennis star, Naomi Osaka took to social media on Tuesday, March 21, to show off her baby bump, just months after it was revealed she’s expecting her first child with her Grammy-nominated partner, Cordae.

The tennis pro shared a series of snaps from a street in Japan, wearing a cropped green jersey with her last name and the number 97 emblazoned on the back, her baby bump adorably peeking out in front. She paired the top with a pair of voluminous oversized jeans, beige and gray sneakers, large gold hoops and a baseball cap by On.

The soon-to-be mom kept the caption simple with the Japanese flag. On her Instagram Story, she shared another photo of her bump as she held it in a close-up image.

Osaka first revealed she was pregnant in January, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae. At the time, she shared an Instagram carousel featuring a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the shot, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

In a message shared in English and Japanese in the following slides, Osaka shared reflections on her next chapter. She wrote;

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”