Thursday, March 9, 2023 – A woman is being hunted by police after she was filmed browsing a library wearing nothing but a face mask.

A viral four-second video shows the unidentified woman stripping off in what appears to be the Central Library in Hong Kong before posing naked for a camera.

Critics online were quick to call out the woman, slamming her lack of “ethics”, local media reported.

“Where have traditional moral ethics gone?” one said, while another chimed in: “What is with people in Hong Kong? Is it the fault of the education system or society?”

Others questioned whether she had filmed the stint for money and some demanded to know why law enforcement hadn’t found the perpetrator and brought her to justice.

A spokesperson from Hong Kong’s Leisure and Cultural Services Department told local media they weren’t sure when the video was filmed or who had posted it but said a police report had been filed.

Authorities are now investigating the incident, but it is understood no arrests have been made.

Indecent exposure in Hong Kong fetches a fine of HK$2,000 (£214) and six months in jail.

