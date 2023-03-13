Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Photos of naked ladies entertaining men at Edge Lounge – a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi Central Business District – have hit the web.

The night event hosted last week on Wednesday at the said club was dubbed ‘Pool Party’.

The ratchet ladies rocked tiny bikinis that covered only part of their flesh and got dirty as men enjoyed the show.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.