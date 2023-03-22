Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei is now a man under siege over atrocities he committed against innocent Azimio protesters in Nairobi on Monday.

This is after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga vowed to take legal action against him and other senior police officers in both local and international courts.

Addressing the media yesterday, Raila accused the officers of provoking peaceful demonstrations hence committing illegalities

Raila noted that Bungei led a contingent of police officers in injuring innocent people who were exercising their constitutional rights.

“The police mated serious injuries on innocent people who were only exercising their right to demonstrate against this regime,” Raila stated.

According to Raila, police officers provoked those who were protesting innocently on the streets.

At the same time, Raila demanded the release of all the 231 individuals who were arrested during Monday’s mass action.

