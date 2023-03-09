Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Nairobi county Assembly MCAs have given Finance executive Charles Kerich six hours to avail funds to the Assembly or face impeachment.

The MCAs led by their house leadership on Wednesday claimed that the finance boss was withholding funds from the Assembly which they claim has had a major impact on operations.

Majority leader Peter Imwatok said Kerich has sabotaged the legislative processes.

“Mr. Speaker, this county must be put to order. We cannot allow an officer to sabotage our legislative operations,” he said.

Majority Whip Moses Ogeto said if the CEC is unable to release funds for operations, then he doesn’t deserve a chance to sit in the Cabinet.

“We are suffering and we can’t allow one person whom we vetted for the job to suffocate the operations of this assembly.

“We must do away with him and have someone who can help us deliver on our manifesto,” he said.

When reached for comment, Kerich said there is a work plan in place between the executive and assembly on how funds are released.

“The executive and the Assembly agreed to work with a monthly cash flow plan based on revenue projects. The executive releases funds as per work plan and as per availability of funds,” Kerich said.

