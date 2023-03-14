Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament has said Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, is Azimio One Kenya Alliance’s mole in Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Speaking on Monday after Sakaja called for a truce between President William Ruto and Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kagucia claimed the Nairobi county boss is pushing Azimio agenda in the government.

“Yes Sakaja joined Kenya Kwanza quite late and we can see he is advancing Raila’s case. We have many people, not only him, who might be advancing cases for the other side,” Kagucia said.

Kagucia‘s remarks come after Sakaja on Sunday, in what was seemingly taken out of context, had called for dialogue with opposition leaders.

The MP said Sakaja was trying to please the government and the Opposition as Nairobi was a cosmopolitan area.

However, he challenged the opposition to come with clean hands if they are sincere in having a conversation with the government.

“If you want to have a conversation with the government, come with clean hands and talk. They should ask President Ruto how they can work around together,” Kagucia stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST